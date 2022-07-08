British navy says it seized smuggled Iranian missiles

The Iranian foreign ministry rejected Britain’s claim, accusing it of being complicit in the war against Yemen

Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday that one of its warships seized Iranian weapons, including surface-to-air missiles and engines for cruise missiles, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran earlier this year.

A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose spotted speedboats moving away from the Iranian coast on January 28 and February 25, and dozens of packages containing the advanced weaponry were confiscated, the Royal Navy said in a statement.

The Iranian foreign ministry rejected Britain’s claim, accusing it of being complicit in the war against Yemen by selling arms to the Saudi-led coalition.

"By continuously selling advanced weapons to the self-proclaimed military coalition against the defenseless people of Yemen, Britain has been a partner in the war and aggression against Yemen, and it is not in a position to make such baseless accusations about the Islamic Republic of Iran and assume a humanitarian face,” the ministry said in a tweet, quoting its spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying.

Therefore, he said, Britain “does not have the moral authority to make a claim against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Royal Navy said: "The seized packages were returned to the UK for technical analysis, which revealed that the shipment contained multiple rocket engines for the Iranian produced 351 land-attack cruise missile and a batch of 358 surface-to-air missiles."