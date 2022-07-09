Ukraine cancels Uman pilgrimage for Jewish new year

'Imagine a crowd of 50,000 or even more praying in Uman and [the Russians] decide to shoot missiles'

Kyiv is canceling the annual pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman to mark the Jewish new year, citing security reasons brought on by the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s embassy in Israel announced Thursday.

Every Rosh Hashanah, thousands of Israelis travel to the central town of Uman – the site of the tomb of the revered ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav.

"Due to concerns for the lives and well-being of the visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we can not guarantee the security of pilgrims and do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine," Ukraine’s envoy to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, said on Facebook.

"On this occasion, we address to you, because your prayers are important to us. Please pray that before Rosh Hashanah, the war in Ukraine, which broke out due to blatant and cruel Russian aggression, will come to an end and pray for the victory of Ukraine," he continued.

Korniychuk’s statement came over a week after he warned that Ukraine was considering nixing the visa waiver for Israelis in response to restrictions on Ukrainian refugees imposed by Israel in the wake of the war.

The new restrictions will see a “general crackdown on tourism during Rosh Hashanah,” and were put in place “to avoid big crowds that can be easily targeted,” Korniychuk told Haaretz.

He added that not only pilgrims would be banned during the holiday period.

“Imagine a crowd of 50,000 or even more praying in Uman and [the Russians] decide to shoot missiles. Can you guarantee that won't happen after they were shelling shopping malls and kindergartens and schools?"