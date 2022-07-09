Contest to replace outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson begins now

'It's just ludicrous he's caretaker prime minister. He's never cared and looked after anything in his life'

A dozen candidates on Friday were eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own Conservative party, with opponents calling for his immediate departure from Downing Street.

On Thursday, Johnson said he would step down as the United Kingdom’s premier following resignations by more than 50 government ministers, and many of his lawmakers telling him they wanted him out.

The jostling to choose his successor – a process that could take weeks to months – is underway with senior figures and some lesser-known members of parliament expected to throw their hats in the race.

In the meantime, Johnson, brought down by a series of scandals and a loss of trust in his integrity, will remain as caretaker PM, a situation that opponents, as well as many in his own party, said is untenable.

"I think Conservative MPs have got to get rid of him today," Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, told BBC TV.

"It's just ludicrous that he's the caretaker prime minister. He's never cared and looked after anything in his life."

The main opposition Labor Party also called for Johnson to go straightaway, promising to hold a confidence vote in parliament if he was not ousted immediately.

Johnson pledged to not make any big changes of direction that would tie the hands of his successor.

"Essentially, the government will focus on delivering on pre-agreed policy, delivering on manifesto commitments, it won't seek to make any large fiscal changes nor will it seek to unpick previously agreed policy," his spokesman told reporters.