EU prepares for new waves of migrants spurred by food crisis

‘Grain transport from Ukraine is hampered, and that will create waves of migration’

The EU must brace for new waves of migrants forced to uproot because of the food crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine, the bloc's border agency chief warned Monday.

While Ukrainian refugees were being handled well, "we have to prepare also for refugees coming from other areas because of the food security," the interim executive director of the Frontex agency, Aija Kalnaja said.

She noted in particular that "grain transport from Ukraine is hampered, and that will create waves of migration." Kalnaja was speaking as she arrived in Prague for a meeting of EU interior ministers that had been expanded to also include the ministers from non-EU countries Ukraine and Moldova.

Ukraine is one of the biggest grain exporters in the world. But that production and dispatch have been severely hobbled by Russia's invasion, which started late February.

Around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest are blocked in Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. The situation has sent prices for certain foods and cooking oils soaring on world markets, with parts of Africa and the Middle East bearing the brunt.

Moscow said it would allow Ukrainian freighters to leave the ports if Ukraine demined the coastal areas - something Kyiv refuses to do because of how vulnerable it would leave it to seaborne Russian assaults.