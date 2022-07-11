Latvia reinstates military conscription fearing Russian aggression

'Security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war have led to numerous new challenges'

Latvia’s defense ministry announced on Monday that it is reinstating compulsory military service following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry said that the war in the neighboring country changed Latvia’s defense considerations, according to The New York Times.

The “security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war have led to numerous new challenges,” Artis Pabriks, the Latvia’s defense minister, said in a statement. “To overcome them, we need to boost our combat capabilities,” he added.

Latvia has a population of about two million people. Military conscription of men ages 18 to 27, which had been scrapped in 2007, would be phased in over five years.

The notion came shortly after Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning decades of neutrality. Latvia, along with Estonia and Lithuania, which already had mandatory military conscription, is a member of both NATO and the European Union. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, all three Baltic nations urged NATO to increase its deployments in the region.

Earlier in June, Estonia accused Moscow of violating its airspace. The Russian army also conducted military drills simulating missile strikes on Estonia.

Prior to that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Lithuania to defend “every centimeter of NATO territory”. Berlin also committed to expanding the multinational German-led NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade.