Nine EU states to keep backing 'terrorist' Palestinian civil society groups

'A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values,' the nine states say

Nine European Union states said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they would continue working with the six Palestinian groups Israel designated as terrorist organizations.

The states said this was due to a lack of evidence for the claim that they were terrorist groups.

Israel designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations. It accused them of funneling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs.

The groups include Palestinian human rights organizations Addameer and Al-Haq, which document alleged rights violations by both Israel and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank - which reject the charges.

The foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said they had not received "substantial information" from Israel to justify reviewing their policy.

"Should evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly," they said. "In the absence of such evidence, we will continue our cooperation and strong support for the civil society in the OPT (occupied Palestinian territories).”

"A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for the two-state solution.”