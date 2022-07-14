Swedish court jails ex-Iran official for life over 1988 executions

The proceedings have strained relations between Sweden and Iran

A Swedish court on Thursday handed a life sentence to former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents, in the first trial related to the mass executions.

Noury, 61, was convicted of a "serious crime against international law" and "murder," the Stockholm district court said in a statement.

"The sentence is life imprisonment."

According to the court, Noury was an assistant prosecutor in a prison near Tehran at the time of the events.

"The investigation has shown that the accused, jointly and in collusion with others, participated in the commission of the criminal acts," the court said.

"He has, under an alias and in the role of assistant to the deputy prosecutor, retrieved prisoners, brought them to the committee and escorted them to the execution site."

The proceedings, which have been running since August 2021, have strained relations between Sweden and Iran, and Tehran on Thursday dismissed the verdict as "political."

A statement from Iran's foreign ministry condemned the case saying it consisted of "unfounded and fabricated accusations against Iran and its judicial system, along with the life sentence against Hamid Noury."

The case related to the killing of at least 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The killings were to avenge attacks carried out by exiled opposition group the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Noury was sentenced both for his role in the killings targeting the MEK and for participating in a second wave directed at "left-wing sympathizers who were deemed to have renounced their Islamic faith," the court said.

The charge of "a serious crime against international law" related to the first wave, and the "murder" charge related to the second.