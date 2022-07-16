Top German art show director to quit in anti-Semitism row

Artists' group strongly critical of Israel's Palestinian policies went too far, critics say

The director general of Documenta, one of the world's biggest art fairs which opened last month in Germany, will resign following outrage over anti-Semitic exhibits, the event's organizers announced Saturday.

Documenta, which every five years turns the sleepy German city of Kassel into the center of the art world, features more than 1,500 participants and for the first time since its launch in 1955, had been curated by a collective, Indonesia's Ruangrupa.

But its supervisory board expressed "its profound dismay" about "clearly anti-Semitic" content after the fair opened in June, saying that an agreement was reached with director general Sabine Schormann to "terminate (her) contract."

An interim director will be appointed, the statement added.

The contemporary art event had been clouded in controversy for months over its inclusion of a Palestinian artists' group strongly critical of Israel's Palestinian policies.

Two days after the show opened to the public, one of the works on display by Indonesian art group Taring Padi also came under fire over depictions that both the German government and Jewish groups say went too far.

On the offending mural is the depiction of a pig wearing a helmet blazoned "Mossad."

On the same work, a man is depicted with sidelocks often associated with Orthodox Jews, fangs and bloodshot eyes, and wearing a black hat with the SS-insignia.

The work was covered up after Jewish leaders and Israel's embassy to Germany voiced "disgust", but the row cast a deep shadow over an event now into its 15th edition.

Even in the run-up to the show's opening, the group came under fire for including the collective called The Question of Funding over its links to the BDS boycott Israel movement.