Macron decries antisemitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations

'We have not finished with antisemitism; it is still there - stronger and more rampant,' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against antisemitism and historical revisionism on Sunday, commemorating victims of the Holocaust on the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of Jewish families.

On July 16-17, 1942, around 13,000 people were taken to the Winter Velodrome, the Vel d'Hiv, in Paris before being sent to concentration camps across Europe. It was the most extensive mass detention of Jewish people by French police in collaboration with the Nazi German occupiers.

Macron spoke at the inauguration of a memorial in the central town of Pithiviers, about 60 miles south of Paris. Pithiviers was the second largest transit camp and deportation point in France for Jews, after Drancy.

Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP France's President Emmanuel Macron visits the Pithiviers station memory centre after its rehabilitation as a new Shoah memorial site, in Pithiviers, France, on July 17, 2022.

"We have not finished with antisemitism; it is still there - stronger and more rampant," said Macron, citing examples of antisemitism in acts of terrorism, in graffiti on walls, on social media and as something that crops up in debates on some TV channels.

Macron warned against "a new type of revisionism" and reiterated France's active role in targeting Jewish people during the occupation.

"We need to recognize everything in order not to reproduce it," Macron said.

The Shoah Memorial in Paris, which collects archives on France's Holocaust victims, has launched an appeal to reach the last witnesses and survivors of the Vel d'Hiv round-up.