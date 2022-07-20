Russia's Putin warns EU of further gas supply cuts

'The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told journalists in Tehran the West was to blame for natural gas supply cuts and warned Europe that gas deliveries could be further reduced.

Speaking after the talks with Iranian and Turkish leaders, Putin said that Russia’s state-controlled gas giant Gazprom will fulfill all its obligations "in full" but threatened that the amount of gas supplied to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will decrease from 60 million cubic meters a day to only 30 million, if a turbine is not replaced.

Earlier in June, Gazprom reduced gas deliveries to Germany through the Nord Stream by nearly 60 percent, after a turbine that Siemens sent to Canada for repair couldn’t be returned due to the Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada and Germany later made a deal to return the turbine. However, Putin said Tuesday that Gazprom still hasn't received the relevant documents.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that goes under the Baltic Sea has been shut down since July 11 to undergo annual maintenance. It was due to reopen on Thursday but Western officials fear that Moscow will use this opportunity to create energy crisis in Europe.

Putin also warned the West against the Russian oil embargo as part of the sanctions.

“We are hearing some crazy ideas about restricting the volumes of Russian oil and capping the Russian oil price,” he was quoted as saying by AP.

“The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket,” Putin added.

The president also mocked the West for trying “to rely on non-traditional types of energy - the sun and wind.”

"They themselves are shutting down everything and then looking for someone to blame - it would be funny if it were not so sad," Putin said.