Race to become UK PM down to final two

Polls show Liz Truss would beat Rishi Sunak in the party members' contest

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss won the last lawmaker vote to become the next prime minister on Wednesday, setting up the final stage of the contest.

Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting among Conservative lawmakers. Still, it is Truss who seems to have gained the advantage so far among the 200,000 members of the governing party who will ultimately choose the winner.

The result will be announced on September 5, with whoever replaces Boris Johnson inheriting some of the most challenging conditions the country has seen in decades.

Inflation is on course to hit 11 percent annually, growth is stalling, industrial action is rising and the pound is near historic lows against the dollar.

Eleven candidates initially put their names forward, but in a fifth and final ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday, the junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated. Sunak won 137 votes, versus Truss’s 113 and Mordaunt's 105.

Polls show Truss would beat Sunak in the party members' contest, opening up the chance for the party to elect a leader who was not the most popular choice for lawmakers at Westminster.

Truss thanked her supporters. "I’m ready to hit the ground from day one," she said on Twitter.

Sunak said on Twitter: "Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country."