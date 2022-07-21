CIA chief: Despite rumors, Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’

'I've heard him say this privately... that Ukraine is not a real country. Well, real countries fight back'

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), disregarded “rumors” that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was suffering from ill health and possible cancer, saying he’s “too healthy.”

Several foreign media reports over the past months suggested that Putin, who turns 70 this year, underwent cancer treatment and looked unwell in his latest TV appearances.

But Burns told BBC News that there was no evidence of this, joking that he appeared “too healthy.”

His remarks came as the United States announced it would provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons, and that it was seeing signs of Russia preparing to formally annex territory it seized.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region.

"As far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy," Burns said, noting that it was not a formal intelligence judgment.

Burns – who served as the US envoy to Moscow – said the Russian leader was under his observation for more than two decades.

Putin is "a big believer in control, intimidation, and getting even,” traits that hardened over the last decade, the CIA chief told BBC.

"He is convinced that his destiny as Russia's leader is to restore Russia as a great power. He believes the key to doing that is to recreate a sphere of influence in Russia's neighborhood, and he cannot do that without controlling Ukraine."

Burns traveled to Russia in November to warn of the consequences of invading Ukraine, but Putin was already convinced, with plans based on "profoundly flawed assumptions and some real illusions, especially about Ukraine and the will to resist.”

"I've heard him say this privately over the years that Ukraine is not a real country. Well, real countries fight back. And that's what the Ukrainians have done.”