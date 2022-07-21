Italy in political turmoil after PM Draghi resigns

The Italian president is likely to dissolve the parliament and call for an early election in October

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after his national unity government fell apart, setting the country on course for an early election.

Draghi, an unelected central banker who led a broad coalition for 18 months, tendered his resignation in a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella’s office said the head of state took note of the resignation and asked Draghi to remain in a caretaker capacity. The Italian president is likely to dissolve the parliament and call for an early election in October, according to political sources.

A bloc of conservative parties, led by far-right Brothers of Italy, looks likely to win a clear majority at the next election, a study of opinion polls showed this week.

Draghi’s coalition crumbled on Wednesday when three of his main partners snubbed a confidence vote that he called in an effort to end divisions and renew their fractious alliance.

He already tendered his resignation last week after one of his partners – the populist 5-Star Movement – failed to back him in a confidence vote on measures tackling the high cost of living.

Mattarella rejected that resignation and told him to go before parliament to see if he could keep the broad coalition going until the planned end of the legislature in early 2023.

The political crisis up-ended months of stability in Italy, during which Draghi helped shape Europe’s tough response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine and boosted the country’s standing in financial markets.