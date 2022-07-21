Russia moves to liquidate Jewish Agency

Israeli diplomatic source says Russia accused the agency of illegally collecting information about Russians

Moscow’s Justice Ministry on Thursday filed a request to liquidate the Jewish Agency in Russia, according to Russian media.

Yekaterina Buravtsova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Basmanny Court judicial system, told Interfax that the ministry asked the court to decide on the liquidation of the independent NGO that deals with repatriation to Israel.

The ministry also asked to exclude the Agency from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, a Russian federal information resource.

A judge is scheduled to hear the request on July 28.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s envoy to Russia Alexander Ben-Zvi asked Moscow for clarification after its Justice Ministry took action against the Jewish Agency, Walla! News reported.

Ben-Zvi reportedly met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who told the Israeli envoy that the measure was not meant to be a diplomatic move against Israel.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the ministry sent a letter to the Jewish Agency earlier this month with a list of alleged violations of the law and their consequences. A senior Israeli diplomatic source said that Russia accused the Agency of illegally collecting information about Russian citizens.

In recent weeks, Russia expanded its definition of a ‘foreign agent’ to include anyone who receives support from abroad and acts in ways that go against Russia’s national interests.

The Jewish Agency could fall under that category, The Post suggested, possibly hindering the ability of Russian Jews to move to Israel.