EU plan to curb gas use faces opposition from countries

A European Union proposal that member states cut gas usage by 15 percent to prepare for possible supply cuts from Russia is facing resistance from governments, according to Thursday reports.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed that all 27 EU countries use 15 percent less gas from August to March compared with the average use. The target would be voluntary, but the EU could make it mandatory if Brussels declares a substantial risk of gas shortages.

At a meeting of EU national diplomats on Wednesday, at least 12 of the 27 member states raised concerns about the proposal, five EU officials with knowledge of the meeting told Reuters.

Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal were among the states that said Brussels should not be able to do this without first giving countries a say - and possibly a veto.

"Member states want to have the ability to trigger crisis mechanisms themselves. This is not something they're very keen on giving away to the Commission," one EU official said, according to Reuters.

Under the proposal, the Commission would consult the bloc's Gas Coordination Group of country representatives before making the target mandatory.

National diplomats will discuss it on Friday, with the aim that their energy ministers approve it at an emergency meeting on Tuesday. It needs approval from a reinforced majority of at least 15 EU countries to become law.