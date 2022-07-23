Greece bans ‘sex-normalizing’ surgeries on intersex babies

Intersex people fight for 'the right to have a family, they face discrimination in sports and employment'

Greece on Tuesday banned “sex-normalizing” surgeries on babies born intersex – with atypical chromosomes that affect their bodies in a way that does not fit the normative definitions of male or female.

Dr. Nikoletta Pikramenou, a legal expert and researcher on intersex rights, spoke to i24NEWS about what intersex individuals go through from the day they are born.

They fight for “the right to have a family, discrimination in sports and employment. They fight for human rights in all spheres,” Pikramenou said.

She explained that intersex people are born with “sex characteristics that don’t fit the typical notions of female and male bodies.” For example, females have XX chromosomes and males have XY, but an intersex person can have XXY chromosomes.

“We used to call intersex people ‘hermaphrodites,’ but this term is highly stigmatizing and fails to describe them.”

Under the new law, surgeries that seek to ensure a child ascribes to traditional notions of male and female on people under the age of 15 are banned in Greece, unless there is a court decision stating otherwise.

The bill stipulates fines and a prison term for doctors who conduct such a surgery.

Operations on those over the age of 15 will be permitted with the teenagers' consent.

“This situation is very common. In Greece, every single time a baby is born intersex, doctors will advise parents to perform the surgery, which is highly cosmetic,” Pikramenou told i24NEWS.

“If a clitoris is longer than usual, for example, doctors will operate on the baby, violating basic human rights.”

Malta, Portugal, and Germany already banned such surgeries, which in the past have led intersex people to sterilization, loss of sexual sensation, and psychosomatic trauma, among other health problems.