Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

Bavarian's vaccine has so far only been approved in the EU to treat smallpox

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic on Monday said that the European Commission permitted its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox.

The approval comes just days after the World Health Organization issued a high-level alert declaring the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of the use of a smallpox vaccine to treat monkeypox.

"The availability of an approved vaccine can significantly improve nations' readiness to fight emerging diseases, but only through investments and structured planning of the biological preparedness," Bavarian Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said, according to Reuters.

Bavarian's vaccine, the only one to have won approval for the prevention of monkeypox disease in the United States and Canada, has so far only been approved in the EU to treat smallpox.

However, the company supplied the vaccine to several EU countries during the monkeypox outbreak for "off-label" use.

The approval is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, Bavarian Nordic said in a statement.

The development of Imvanex was made possible through significant investments from the US government during the past two decades, the company added.

Several countries, including Israel, have been ordering stocks of the monkeypox vaccine as the outbreak continues globally. The United States recently acquired some 800,000 vaccine doses from Denmark.