Russia halts another Nord Stream turbine to further cut gas flow to Germany

Nord Stream 1 accounts for over a third of Russian gas exports to the EU

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday its plans to halt another Siemens turbine in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which will reduce gas flow to Germany down to one fifth of its capacity starting from Wednesday.

Citing “technical condition of the engine” Gazprom said it will stop “the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya station”, according to the company’s statement quoted by Interfax.

It added that Portovaya’s daily output “starting from 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 27 will be reduced to 33 million cubic meters per day.”

The move comes shortly after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned the West that sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will lead to a worsening energy crisis in Europe. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in response said that Russia “is blackmailing us,” blaming Moscow for using “energy as a weapon.”

Last week, Gazprom resumed supplies of natural gas via Nord Stream 1, which accounts for over a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, following a 10-day shutdown for planned maintenance.

Earlier in June, Gazprom reduced gas deliveries to Germany through the pipeline by nearly 60 percent, after a turbine that Siemens sent to Canada for repair wasn’t returned due to the Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. The turbine was later sent back to Russia but Gazprom says that it still hasn’t received it.