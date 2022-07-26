EU set to approve emergency gas plan amid Russia’s supply cuts

The plan suggests that each member state will reduce its gas use by 15 percent from August to March

European Union states are expected on Tuesday to approve a weakened emergency proposal to cut their gas demand in preparation for Russia's supply reduction.

After Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday it would further cut flows of natural gas to Europe’s biggest user, Germany, via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline starting from Wednesday, EU energy ministers are set to adopt the final version of the plan proposed by the European Commission last week, Reuters reported.

The emergency rules suggest that each member state will reduce its gas use by 15 percent from August to March with the targets for cuts chosen voluntarily. A number of states previously opposed the plan urging to make a range of exemptions for critical industries.

The proposal was redrafted and now awaits EU’s approval as diplomats predict that softer rules will lead to “a broad consensus.” According to a document seen by Reuters, the final plan will exempt countries like Ireland and Malta from the obligation to cut gas usage by 15 percent, because they are not linked to other European gas networks. For states that export gas to other EU countries an eight-percent exemption of their demand reduction target will be allowed.

While a dozen of EU countries already face gas cuts caused by Gazprom halting its supplies, Brussels urged the states to store gas for winter with a threat of a full cut-off looming over Europe. So far EU members only reduced their combined gas use by five percent, despite ongoing talks on reducing their dependency on Russian energy supplies.

Moscow supplied nearly 40 percent of EU gas before its invasion of Ukraine that led to unprecedented international sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned Europe that gas prices will “skyrocket” accusing the West of creating an energy crisis.