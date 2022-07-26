Kremlin says move against Jewish Agency should not be 'politicized'

'There are issues from the point of view of complying with Russian law,' says Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a move to close the agency that processes Jewish immigration to Israel in Russia should not be "politicized," calling it a purely legal matter.

In a surprise move, a Moscow court said last week that the justice ministry requested the "dissolution" of the Jewish Agency because of unspecified legal violations. Tens of thousands of Russians left the country after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 and the West slapped unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.

"The situation should not be politicized or projected onto the entirety of Russian-Israeli relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are issues from the point of view of complying with Russian law," he added. "This situation should be treated very carefully."

Peskov did not provide further details.

Analysts say the move could be a warning shot from the Kremlin towards Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is taking a tougher rhetorical line over the Ukraine conflict than his predecessor, as well as an attempt to slow a brain drain from Russia.

Lapid warned Moscow over the weekend that shutting the agency would have "serious" consequences.

He responded to Peskov's comments on Tuesday: "If there are indeed legal issues that arise in relation to the important activity of the Jewish Agency in Russia, Israel, as always, is ready and invited to hold a dialogue about it while maintaining the important relations between the countries."

"Israel-Russia relations are based on heritage, continuous connection, and mutual interests. The place of the Jewish community in these relations is central," said Lapid.