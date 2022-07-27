Adviser to Hungary PM resigns over Orban’s ‘pure Nazi’ speech

The prime minister sparked controversy by saying that mixing with non-Europeans created a 'mixed-race world'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s adviser Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has been his ally for 20 years, resigned over Orban’s recent remarks on “peoples of mixed race”, local media reported.

Hegedus described prime minister’s speech as a “pure Nazi text,” according to BBC. Orban made his controversial remarks on Saturday in a region of Romania that has a large Hungarian community.

The prime minister said that mixing with non-Europeans created a "mixed-race world."

"We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race," the right-wing leader was quoted as saying.

"I don't know how you didn't notice that the speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels," Hegedus wrote in her resignation letter.

Orban, who is famous for his strong anti-immigration position, responded by saying that his remarks weren’t aimed against the Jewish or other ethnic minorities.

"You know better than anyone that in Hungary my government follows a zero-tolerance policy on both antisemitism and racism," the prime minister wrote to his former adviser.

The International Auschwitz Committee of Holocaust survivors called the speech "stupid and dangerous." The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities also condemned the speech and requested a meeting with Orban.

The prime minister’s spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs defended Orban’s remarks by saying that media was “hyperventilating about a couple of tough lines about immigration and assimilation.”