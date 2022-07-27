Putin sends letters to Lapid, congratulating him on taking office

In response, Israel's prime minister sent a letter of thanks to the Russian leader

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published letters exchanged between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in which the Russian leader congratulates Lapid on taking office.

The letters, dated July 5 and 6, were published in response to an article in the Russian newspaper Kommersant, detailing what the Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov reportedly described as "difficulties" caused by Lapid's assumption of the post of prime minister.

Also, it affirmed that Putin had not sent congratulations to the Israeli premier, the Russian daily reported.

The Russian embassy in Israel forwarded the congratulatory letter to the prime minister's office, saying it had "the honor to deliver a message of congratulations from the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin."

In response, Lapid then sent a letter of thanks to the Russian leader.

The publication of these letters comes in a particularly tense moment in relations between Israel and Russia, while Moscow has begun a procedure to dissolve the Jewish Agency.

A delegation sent by Jerusalem is due to travel to Russia in the coming days to try to solve the crisis.

On Tuesday, Lapid played the appeasement card by calling for dialogue between the two countries, saying bilateral ties were "deeply rooted," while the Kremlin urged "not to politicize the Jewish Agency affair."