Germany to pay compensation to families of Israeli athletes killed at Munich Olympics

Berlin announced Wednesday its intention to pay compensation to the families of the 11 Israeli athletes, who were murdered at the Munich Olympics in 1972, German media reported.

A spokesperson for the country’s Interior Ministry did not specify the amount of the compensation offer but said that "talks are currently underway with the representatives of the victims' families," according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

He added that the German government "re-evaluated" the Olympic attack and its consequences "in recent weeks."

The announcement comes 50 years after the tragic attack that became known as the Munich Massacre when members of the "Black September" militant group murdered Israeli athletes.

On September 5 and 6, 1972, Palestinian terrorists took 11 members of the Israeli delegation as hostages, including athletes, coaches and judges, killing them all after a failed rescue attempt.

German authorities were criticized for mishandling the rescue operation and for concealing details about it. In 2002, the country’s government agreed to pay approximately $3 million in compensation to the families of the victims.

Earlier in April, a new report released by a Dutch law firm on behalf of the relatives of the Israeli victims revealed that Libya was involved in the attack. The families of the deceased requested $165 million in compensation from the country’s government.