Russian FM denies ‘so-called food crisis’ on African tour

Sergei Lavrov criticizes 'Western stubbornness in insisting they are always right'

Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday dismissed the “so-called food crisis” as he completed an African tour, denying that his country was responsible for the global surge in food prices following its invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing reporters and diplomats in Ethiopia, Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and European countries of driving up prices by pursuing “reckless” green policies and even hoarding food during the Covid pandemic, AP News reported.

“The situation in Ukraine did additionally negatively affect food markets, but not due to the Russian special operation, rather due to the absolutely inadequate reaction of the West,” Lavrov said, referring to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its assault on Kyiv.

Western countries repeatedly point out that food is exempt from their sanctions on Russia and blame Moscow for the global crisis.

Last week, Lavrov said the deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea for tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine “could have been announced… long ago if not for Western stubbornness in insisting they are always right," according to AP News.

Many African countries were hit especially hard by the global rise in commodity prices, as they rely heavily on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

In Africa, starting in Egypt, Lavrov sought to reassure leaders concerned about the spike in grain prices and justify his country’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “threat” on Russia’s border.

He also claimed most countries do not support Western sanctions on Russia, calling it “evident from the fact that, except for two or three countries, no one in Africa, Asia, or Latin America” has joined them.