France’s Macron to discuss human rights with Saudi crown prince

French President Emmanuel Macron will raise human rights issues with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he hosts him for a working dinner in Paris on Thursday, according to a president's senior aide.

"The president will raise the issue of human rights as he does on each occasion with Mohammed bin Salman," the aide, who requested anonymity, was quoted by AFP. "He will talk about it in a general way, but will also take the chance to raise individual cases," he added.

French opposition and human rights activists criticized Macron's decision to invite the de facto Saudi leader to dinner at the Elysee Palace as Western intelligence accuses him of ordering the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The talks in Paris come shortly after US President Joe Biden met the crown prince during his trip to the Middle East.

"The rehabilitation of the murderous prince will be justified in France as in the United States by arguments of realpolitik. But it's actually bargaining that predominates, let's face it," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Twitter.

Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz also expressed outrage at Macron's hosting the Saudi prince.

"I am scandalized and outraged that Emmanuel Macron is receiving with all the honors the executioner of my fiance, Jamal Khashoggi," Cengiz told AFP.

French government spokesperson Olivier Veran told reporters on Thursday that Macron will follow his country's values in talks with the Saudi leader, "while working to get oil access for the whole world," according to Reuters.

The comment refers to France and other European states trying to find alternative energy sources to reduce its dependency on Russian supplies after Moscow significantly cut its gas flow to the EU following sanctions over Ukraine’s invasion. Western leaders are counting on Saudi Arabia, which is the world's largest oil exporter, to raise production.

Another important issue on Macron’s agenda is convincing the Saudi leader to help the West resume negotiations with Iran on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal that has been stalled for months with Tehran and Washington exchanging accusations for the failed talks.