Wounded Russian soldiers find compensation elusive, despite Putin pledge

For some, little-noticed rules narrow the criteria for eligibility; for others, bureaucratic obstacles

A week into Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a pledge that wounded soldiers could claim compensation of about $50,000, in a gesture of solidarity.

“It’s our duty to support the families of our fallen and injured war comrades,” said Putin when he announced it in early March.

But with the numbers of wounded servicemen mounting, since of them are finding that Putin’s gesture was not as generous as it initially seemed.

Reuters found that some wounded soldiers – including those severely hurt – are struggling to obtain compensation, based on interviews with Russian service personnel, a troop’s relative, and advocacy groups representing soldiers.

For some, it is because a little-noticed clarification to the rules narrows the criteria for eligibility. Meanwhile, others face bureaucratic obstacles or delays in getting claims approved.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553044575572353025 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Maxim Grebenyuk, a lawyer who runs a Moscow-based advocacy group that gives legal advice to service personnel in disputes with their employer, said he has received hundreds of requests for help from wounded soldiers chasing payments.

“There’s a certain amount of social tension among military personnel” towards authorities in relation to these payments, he said.

Five months after Putin invaded Ukraine, the conflict is taking a heavy toll on Russia’s military, according to Kyiv and its Western allies. The United States estimated that some 45,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded and around 15,000 killed.

Russia, though, will not release casualty figures since March 25, when its Defense Ministry said there were 1,351 killed and 3,825 wounded.