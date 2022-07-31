UK’s Prince Charles received $1.2m from Osama bin Laden’s family - report

Clarence House claims the decision to accept the payment was made by the charity’s trustees

Britain’s Prince of Wales received a large donation for his charity fund from Saudi relatives of Osama bin Laden, according to media reports.

Prince Charles held a private meeting with Bakr bin Laden, a half-brother of the al-Qaida founder, at Clarence House in London in October 2013, The Sunday Times discovered. The future king allegedly accepted over $1.2 million as a donation to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) from Bakr and his brother Shafiq.

Clarence House responded by saying the decision to accept the payment was made by the fund’s trustees.

“The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation. The decision to accept was taken by the charity’s Trustees alone and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false,” A Clarence House spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“The donation from Sheik Bakr bin Laden in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF Trustees at the time. Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government. The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the Trustees,” Sir Ian Cheshire, chairman of the fund said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

“Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate,” he added.

Bakr or Shafiq bin Laden are not linked to sponsoring terrorism. They are related to Osama bin Laden, who was killed by the US special forces in Pakistan in 2011, through their father, a Yemeni-born Saudi businessman Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden.

Earlier in June, it was revealed that Prince Charles received bags with nearly $3.2 million in cash during meetings with Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim. A Clarence House spokesperson also said that the money was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities.” Last week, the Charity Commission, that regulates charities in England, said it would take no further action over the matter.