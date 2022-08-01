Pope Francis may meet Russian patriarch in Kazakhstan

The two religious leaders were supposed to meet in Jerusalem in June

The Vatican said on Monday that Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September to attend a meeting of religious leaders, where he hopes to meet with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.

The pontiff is expected to be in the country’s capital Nur Sultan on September 13-15 for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Reuters reported. Francis previously said in an interview that he hopes to meet the Russian Orthodox patriarch Kirill, who backed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, during the forum.

The two religious leaders were supposed to meet in Jerusalem in June, but the pope canceled the trip following the advice of Vatican diplomats, according to Reuters. Francis and Kirill have only previously met in person once in Cuba in 2016, making it the first meeting between leaders of the Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches since 1054.

Earlier in May, the two discussed the war in Ukraine over a zoom call, during which Kirill read prepared remarks backing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that the invasion was “necessary,” according to the pontiff. Francis then said that “the patriarch can’t transform himself into Putin’s altar boy.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several countries imposed sanctions against patriarch Kirill, including Britain and Canada, for his “prominent support of Russian military aggression in Ukraine.” The Russian Orthodox Church responded by calling the sanctions "absurd."