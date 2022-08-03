Russia says delivery of Nord Stream gas turbine ‘impossible’ due to sanctions

'There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen,' German Chancellor argues

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that it was “impossible” to deliver a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies Europe with Russian gas, due to international sanctions imposed against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Sanctions regimes in Canada, in the European Union and in Britain, as well as the inconsistencies in the current situation concerning the contractual obligations of (turbine maker) Siemens make the delivery impossible," Gazprom’s statement said as quoted by Interfax.

The comments were released shortly after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Siemens Energy factory in the German town of Mulheim An Der Ruhr, and inspected the turbine.

“The turbine works,” Scholz told reporters, adding that Russia had no reason to hold up its return after the turbine was serviced in Canada.

The chancellor stressed that the turbine was fully operational and could be shipped back to Russia as soon as Moscow was willing to take it back. Gazprom cited the delayed return of the turbine as a cause for the initial cuts of gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 earlier in June.

It later further reduced the gas flow through the pipeline to only 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity after halting the operation of another turbine over “the technical condition of the engine.”

Germany, which is Europe's biggest gas consumer, accused Gazprom of “political” move claiming the turbine was “available and working.”

"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," he said, adding that it had received "all the approvals" needed for export from Germany to Russia, Scholz was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier in July, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned the West that sanctions against Moscow will lead to a heavy energy crisis in Europe. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in response blamed Moscow for using “energy as a weapon.”