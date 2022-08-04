Russian prosecutors seek 9.5 years in jail for US basketball star Griner

The verdict and the sentence are expected to be announced this evening

Russian prosecutors on Thursday requested that US basketball star Brittney Griner be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

"I ask the court to find Griner guilty and sentence her to nine years and six months in prison," prosecutor Nikolay Vlasenko said.

He also requested a fine of $16,590 for the 31-year-old athlete, AFP reported from court in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow. The verdict and the sentence are expected to be announced this evening, according to Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina.

Griner has been charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil that were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Vlasenko said Griner "deliberately" proceeded through the green corridor at customs and stated she had nothing to declare "in order to conceal" the substance.

The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion who had played in Russia, was detained in February, just days before Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.

Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to break the law or use the banned substance in Russia.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his first talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. Blinken said he "pressed the Kremlin" to accept a proposal from Washington for the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, a US citizen jailed in Russia on espionage charges, in exchange for freeing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Moscow rejected the US swap proposal demanding the release of two people in exchange for Griner and Whelan with sources naming a former officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Vadim Krasikov, who is serving life sentence in Germany for murder, as one of the possible candidates for the swap.