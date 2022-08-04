Three grain ships to leave Ukraine on Friday - Turkey

Earlier on Wednesday, the first ship safely passed Istanbul on its way to Lebanon

Three more grain shipments will leave Ukrainian ports on Friday under a UN-moderated deal aimed at lifting Russia's blockade of the Black Sea, according to Turkey's defense minister.

"It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine," the Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also reportedly discussed the agreement's implementation in a phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first ship safely passed Istanbul on its way to Lebanon. It was carrying 26,000 tons of maize. The Razoni cargo ship, registered in Sierra Leone, left Odesa port on Monday for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and fertilizers, signed a deal in Istanbul in July to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports, which were blocked since Moscow’s invasion of the neighboring country in late February.

Under the UN-brokered agreement, the ships’ passages are overseen by an international team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by the inspection team, the first ship's successful passage offered "proof of concept" that the agreement can hold. Kyiv said earlier this week that 16 more ships loaded with grain are ready to set sail, but warned it was "too soon to celebrate."

July's agreement was feared to be at risk as Russia attacked Ukraine’s key port of Odesa just a day after the deal was signed.

The UN has repeatedly warned that the ongoing war between the countries is threatening the world with an unprecedented food crisis as some of the poorest nations rely heavily on Ukraine’s grain supplies.