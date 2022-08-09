Ukraine halts Russian oil transit to several EU states due to sanctions

The southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline supplies Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Ukraine stopped pumping Russian oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline supplying Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, a spokesperson for Russian oil firm Transneft said on Tuesday.

According to Igor Demin, the oil transit was halted last Thursday. The Ukrainian company providing transportation services on a 100-percent prepaid basis didn’t receive payments from Russia due to international sanctions imposed against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukrtransnafta completely stopped pumping oil to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia via the southern branch of Druzhba on August 4 at 6:10 a.m.… Gazprombank that services payments, notified us that the payment has been returned due to EU regulations, that is, the seventh package of sanctions,” the spokesperson said.

“At the same time, transit through Belarus in the direction of Poland and Germany continues,” he added, noting that Transneft was considering alternative options for paying for transit through Ukraine.

The company sent a request to Gazprombank to obtain permission from the European regulator to make payments under an agreement with Ukrtransnafta.

Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline branches into northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The Ukrainian section of the pipeline is owned by Ukrtransafta, while Moscow pays for the transit.

Earlier in July, the EU adopted a seventh package of sanctions against Russia extending the exemption of transactions for agricultural products and transfer of oil to third countries. Kyiv repeatedly called on the West to impose full embargo on Russian oil in response to its aggression against the neighboring country.