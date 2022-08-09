1st national tribute held 40 years after attack on Paris' Jewish quarter

Only one of five suspected members of Palestinian terrorist group behind massacre apprehended

A national tribute was held for the first time on Tuesday to mark 40 years since a terrorist attack in the Jewish quarter of Paris left six dead and more than 22 people wounded.

Only one of five suspected members of the Palestinian terrorist group the Abu Nidal Organization has been caught and extradited to France -- but the investigation is still ongoing.

On August 9, 1982, a grenade exploded in the Jo Goldenberg restaurant followed by a shootout in the historic Jewish quarter of the Marais. The attack lasted three minutes.

The ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Justice and the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions. It was held in the presence of survivors and residents of the neighborhood.

"40 years later, a sad constant imposes itself, antisemitism. This filthy beast is not dead, it crawls more or less masked in the obscurity of certain minds, in our daily life, in the street, on posters, and even in certain political remarks," Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti said at the ceremony.

The minister, as well as elected officials, ambassadors and representatives of Jewish institutions, then gathered in front of the commemorative plaque on rue des Rosiers, laying wreaths of flowers there, before observing a minute of silence.

The only suspect who is in the hands of French authorities was extradited from Norway in 2020 and has since been charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently awaiting trial in France.