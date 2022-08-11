UK police arrest Islamic State 'Beatle' at London airport - reports

Davis reportedly returned to the UK after serving more than seven years in a Turkey prison

UK police arrested a 38-year-old man at London’s Luton Airport on suspected terrorism Wednesday.

Media reports identified the man as Aine Davis, an Islamic State member who was among the members of the cell dubbed the “Beatles,” so named by hostages for their British accents.

Davis and three others held dozens of foreigners hostage between 2012 and 2015.

“The 38-year-old man was arrested this evening after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They did not reveal any other details, except that he was arrested "in relation to offenses under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody."

Davis reportedly returned to the UK after serving more than seven years in a Turkey prison.

Davis and his cell were allegedly involved in the murders of two British journalists and two Japanese aid workers, two American journalists and two American aid workers.

One member of his cell, Mohamed Emwazi, was killed in a Syria drone strike in 2015. The other members, 38-year-old Alexanda Kotey and 34-year-old El Shafee Elsheikh, were found guilty in the US after they were from the UK.

Kotey was sentenced to life in prison in April after pleading guilty, while Elsheikh is awaiting sentencing.

Both were captured in 2018 by Kurdish forces.