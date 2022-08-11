Two Israelis killed in road accident in UK

A 30-year-old resident of Ramsgate was arrested over dangerous driving

An Israeli woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s were killed in a hit-and-run accident in the English seaside town of Ramsgate on Wednesday, according to local media.

A little girl was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to a London hospital, British media reported. Another boy of primary school age and a man in his 40s also sustained light injuries.

A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, who were all members of the same family, near a car park late evening and fled the scene. A 30-year-old resident of Ramsgate, who is also currently in the hospital with minor injuries, was arrested over dangerous driving.

The two Israelis, who were declared dead at the scene, are reportedly the mother of the injured children and their grandfather. Mayor of Ramsgate Raushan Ara paid tribute to the family.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that they had received details of the accident and that consul head Sima Duvdevani was in contact with the relatives of the victims.

