Russia confirms prisoner swap talks with US over basketball star Brittney Griner

'The silent diplomacy continues and should bear fruit if... Washington is careful not to fall into propaganda'

For the first time since the arrest of basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges in February, Russia officially confirmed that negotiations were underway with Washington regarding a possible prisoner exchange.

“Instructions have been given to the authorities to conduct negotiations,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ivan Nechayev, said Thursday, The Washington Post first reported.

The United States repeatedly declared that it made a “substantial offer” for the release of Griner and three other Americans – including Paul Whelan, a former soldier – all detained in Russia.

According to US media, it would be a question of exchanging them for a notorious Russian arms trafficker detained in the United States, Viktor Bout, who goes by the nickname “merchant of death.”

"Discussions on the very sensitive subject of an exchange are taking place through channels chosen by our presidents," said the director of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Dartchiev.

The exchange of Bout is being “considered,” he added.

“Russia has been seeking the release of Viktor Bout for a long time. The silent diplomacy continues and should bear fruit if, of course, Washington is careful not to fall into propaganda.”

Griner, considered one of the best women's basketball players in the world, was arrested in February in Moscow for being in possession of a vaporizer containing cannabis-based liquid.

Her case took on geopolitical significance in the context of the crisis between Moscow and Washington linked to the Russian offensive in Ukraine.