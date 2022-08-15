Moldova to establish memorials for victims of Kishinev pogroms

'I thank the Moldovan government for choosing to commemorate those who perished from the Kishinev pogroms'

Moldova will establish digital memorial centers for the victims of the Kishinev pogroms, the Conference of European Rabbis announced on Monday.

The 1903 anti-Jewish riot that took place in the modern capital Chișinău drew worldwide condemnation and inspired early Zionists. A second massacre took place in 1905.

The establishment of the digital memorial centers was decided at a meeting between Moldova's Minister of Culture Sergiu Prodan and the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

The two also discussed the continued integration of the 35,000 Jewish refugees from Ukraine.

The Conference of European Rabbis established an international fund to assist refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I thank the Moldovan government for choosing to commemorate those who perished from the Kishinev pogroms and to take action so that events like these do not happen again. This is Moldova's finest hour for choosing the right side of history and working hard to protect the refugees coming from the war in Ukraine," Rabbi Goldschmidt said.

A total of 49 Jews were murdered during the three days of the 1903 pogrom. In the 1905 massacre, a total of 19 Jews were murdered. Many more were wounded during the rioting, women were raped and homes were damaged.