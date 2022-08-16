Over 40 Iranian flights landed in Russia since Ukraine war

Two of three airlines making the Tehran-Moscow route are under US sanctions

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine in February, dozens of Iranian cargo plans landed in Moscow, according to an analysis of open-source flight data.

Since April, at least 42 flights linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) landed in Russia, compared to just three in 2021.

Last week, a US official said Russian officials started training on drones in Iran several weeks earlier. In July, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tehran was preparing to supply armed drones to Moscow to use in its invasion of Ukraine.

An aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also said last week that Iran already provided Moscow with 46 drones and that Russia’s army has been using them on the battlefield.

The analysis by Dutch aviation tracker Gerjon could not determine from the flight data what cargo the Iranian planes were carrying.

Three cargo planes flew the Tehran-Moscow route in recent months – two 747 jumbo jets belonging to airlines Qeshm Fars Air and Iran Air Cargo, as well as a Pouya Air Ilyushin-76, according to Gerjon. Qeshm Fars Air and Pouya Air are under US sanctions for flying fighters and arms to Syria on behalf of the IRGC’s Quds Force during the Syrian civil war.

The surge in flights highlights the strengthening of ties between the two globally-isolated countries.