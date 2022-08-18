Seeking asylum in the UK, getting it in Rwanda

Britain's plan to offload some of its asylum seekers to Rwanda echoes an aborted Israeli scheme

Britain is in an ongoing legal battle with refugee organizations and rights groups over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims for refuge are processed – a measure that some say hints at an aborted Israeli scheme.

The “world-leading scheme” would address the global refugee crisis by preventing dangerous journeys across the English Channel to “save countless lives” and stop “vile people smugglers,” the British government said when announcing the measure.

But many groups have criticized the “cruel” plan, deeming it a violation of human rights and a deviation from responsibility.

Rwanda, for its part, assured the international community that migrants would be protected and given “equal access” to employment, healthcare, and social care.

But four months after the United Kingdom signed the “offshore processing” deal with Kigali, BBC News reported that British ministers who backed the scheme were warned beforehand by their own advisor that Rwanda tortures and kills political opponents.

The offloading and treatment of asylum seekers, particularly in Rwanda, is once again in the spotlight some eight years after Israel conjured up a similar scheme to rid itself of some of its African “infiltrators,” as then-interior minister Gideon Sa’ar referred to them at the time.

‘Voluntary departure’

Barhane Negasi, an Eritrean man now living in Israel, knows what it's like to leave home for a different part of the world and find a better life – one that was almost shattered “voluntarily.”

Negasi left oppressive Eritrea in 2007 seeking asylum in Israel. Years later, the Israeli government gave him a choice: be sent back to his east African home, go to a detention facility in Israel, or take a one-way flight to Rwanda with $3,500 in his pocket.

Today, Negasi is a chef and activist in Jerusalem, campaigning for the rights and freedoms of Africans fleeing their homes and seeking asylum in Israel.

“For refugees, coming to Israel is hard. Many are not educated, have no communication skills, but they’re doing something about their situations,” Negasi said in an interview with i24NEWS.

Negasi and hundreds of others like him in Israel were faced with the same dilemma between 2014 and 2018, in a scheme dubbed “voluntary departure.”

While a similar policy seems to be the next British solution to its immigrant crisis, Britain’s plan just comes without the monetary handout or a so-called choice.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File Eritrean migrants wear chains to mimic slaves at a demonstration against the Israeli government's policy to deport refugees to Uganda and Rwanda, in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2018.

‘Coercion to leave’

In April, the UK signed a deal with Rwanda to send newly arrived immigrants there for their asylum claims to be reviewed, in what is referred to as “offshore processing,” said Peter Walsh, a researcher at the Migration Observatory Institute of the University of Oxford in England.

Under the arrangement, tens of thousands of migrants who arrived on Britain’s shores by what the government considers “illegal, dangerous, or unnecessary” routes would be eligible to be sent 4,000 miles to the African country, where they could then claim asylum.

In return, London would provide Kigali an upfront payment of $145 million followed by further payments to accommodate each immigrant.

“It’s not merely that Britain is sending them there to have their asylum claims processed, it is an outsourcing of resourceability,” Walsh told i24NEWS. “These refugees are from some of the most chaotic parts of the world,” particularly Iran, Iraq, Sudan, and Syria.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian refugee meant to call attention to the needs of asylum seekers, at Trafalgar Square in London, the United Kingdom, on October 24, 2021.

In Israel, an estimated 3,000-4,000 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers were sent to either Rwanda or Uganda between 2014 and 2018 – with payments of $5,000 paid to Kigali or Kampala to accommodate each immigrant – before the secret arrangement was scrapped.

“They were Eritreans running from their military service or Sudanese escaping the genocide in Darfur,” explained Sigal Rozen, public policy coordinator of the Israeli-based Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.

“No Eritrean or Sudanese immigrant was forced onto a plane, but the options were either leave or be imprisoned. It was coercion to leave,” she said.

Israel’s “voluntary departure” policy presented the flight to east Africa as a choice – leave for Rwanda or Uganda, or face prolonged detention – whereas the UK’s program would be compulsory. And unlike the UK, where a deal was publicly announced and signed, Israel never had any official agreement.

‘Very ugly grandson’

The first deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda, planned for June, was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

In response, the British government vowed to press ahead with the plan, which now faces a judicial review – set for late September – at London’s High Court, where its lawfulness will be challenged.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516439535550349321 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the two schemes being “absolutely comparable” in regards to the destination country, Israel’s was unique in the sense that “nobody felt compelled to make excuses,” Dr. Shani Bar-Tuvia of Israel’s Refugee Rights Forum told i24NEWS.

“Israel simply said it didn’t want [the immigrants] there. They were in Israel for so many years before being faced with ‘voluntary deportations’ – the state owed them more,” she said.

Neither the Israeli or British deal is unique, noted Maria Brul, a campaign manager and advocacy coordinator at the Detention Action rights group, which campaigns for immigrant detention reform in Britain and is one of the groups challenging the lawfulness of the UK policy.

“We are looking at how Britain is trying to recycle the Australian policy, which caused so much harm to people fleeing conflicts and persecution,” said Brul, referring to Australia's “disastrous” program that saw more than 1,900 asylum seekers shipped off to Papua New Guinea.

Brul also pointed to Denmark, where legislation was recently passed to allow Copenhagen to move asylum seekers to third countries outside the European Union.

AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel (L) shakes hands with Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta after signing an 'economic development partnership' in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 14, 2022.

“The UK scheme is the very ugly grandson of the idea of sending asylum seekers to other countries,” said Bar-Tuvia.

“Safety requirements have eroded and the countries they are being sent to are less safe. They are being sent to completely unrelated locations – fourth or fifth countries.”

‘People go to Rwanda to die’

Doubt has been cast on Rwanda’s status as a safe asylum for refugees since the UK scheme was made public.

London and Kigali have touted Rwanda’s capacity to welcome and integrate immigrants, but Rozen is wary: “Rwanda failed to grant protection to those who arrived from Israel. Why would it protect those arriving from the UK?”

According to testimonies by immigrants who were faced with Israel’s “voluntary deportation,” compiled by the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, those who took the money-for-Africa deal were dealt empty promises.

Immigrants were told by Israeli authorities that they would be accepted in a “third country” and be able to stay and work there legally.

Instead, upon arrival, their travel documents were confiscated and they were either smuggled out of the country or forced to live below the radar, without legal status. As a result, most left the “third country” to search for asylum again.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514564529610493954 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A 2015 report by Reliefweb detailed interviews with over 20 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers who were sent from Israel to Uganda and Rwanda.

Despite claims of the departures being entirely voluntary, all of the interviewees said they left as a result of their detention or the threat thereof, and because they felt they wouldn’t be able to acquire legal status to live stable lives in the Jewish state.

They chose to leave not because they wanted to go to the offered third country, but because they couldn’t stay or go home.

“People go to Rwanda to die. I know some people who went there, I don't know where they’re at. Some left for Sudan, and I know they died,” Negasi, the Eritrean chef, said.