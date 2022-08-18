Europe divided over banning Russian tourists

Germany and Portugal view a total EU ban on tourist visas as harmful when it comes to Russian dissidents

Ukraine is pressuring the European Union to bar Russian tourists from entering the bloc, with some EU countries agreeing while others resist.

Already some EU nations neighboring Russia are barring Russian visa applications or limiting visas issued by their own services, but no EU-wide ban is in place.

The issue is to be discussed between EU foreign ministers in the Czech Republic on August 31.

Russians stay home

"Russians overwhelmingly support the war, cheer missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and (the) murder of Ukrainians. Let Russian tourists enjoy Russia then," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said earlier this month.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also demanded that the West shut its borders to Russians, telling The Washington Post they should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

Backing from Baltics, Finland

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland stopped issuing new tourist visas to Russians as soon as the Kremlin's forces invaded Ukraine in late February.

Estonia went a step further, barring entry to Russians with visas issued by its services. It is also looking at stopping Russians who have visas delivered by other EU states.

Finland, which has Europe's longest border with Russia, will from September 1 slash the number of Russian tourist visa applications handled to just 10 percent of the usual 1,000 received per day.

That measure will have an impact. Because of EU sanctions closing European airspace to flights from Russia, Russians massively turned to land travel through Finland to go on to other European countries.

Penalize the Kremlin, not Russians

Germany and Portugal view a total EU ban on tourist visas as harmful when it comes to Russians who disagree with the Kremlin and try to flee their country.

Greece and Sweden have taken no public position on the issue, and Denmark said it wants to see European consensus to decide.

The European Commission has emphasized the need for humanitarian access for dissident Russians and said visa applications should be assessed individually and not under a blanket rule.