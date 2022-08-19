German chancellor to testify in major tax fraud case

'It all stinks to high heaven and simply cannot have happened without political influence'

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will testify in front of lawmakers on Friday over his role as Hamburg mayor in tackling a multibillion-dollar tax fraud in a case that threatens to tarnish his reputation.

In the scheme of dividend stripping, banks and investors would swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

The now-closed loophole took on a political dimension in the northern port city of Hamburg due to authorities’ sluggishness under the mayorship of Scholz to demand repayment of millions of dollars gained under the scheme by the local bank Warburg.

Warburg, which plays a major role in Germany’s second-largest city, eventually paid its bill of over $50 million after the federal finance ministry intervened.

The case threatens to undermine Scholz as he is battling crises on multiple fronts and trying to hold his fractious coalition together in the face of growing public discontent over soaring energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Scholz, who dismissed suggestions of any impropriety in his handling of the affair, is set to face a Hamburg parliamentary committee of inquiry investigating the matter.

“It all stinks to high heaven and simply cannot have happened without political influence,” Richard Seelmaecker, representative of the opposition conservatives on the committee, told reporters.

Suspicions were reignited when prosecutors probing the scheme discovered over $200,000 in the safe of a local politician from Scholz’s ruling Social Democrats party.

"Countless files have been studied, countless people have been heard. The result is always: There has been no political influence,” Scholz recently said.