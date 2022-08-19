Jewish Agency in Russia: Moscow court hearing delayed

The Jewish Agency's lawyers claim they need time to study documents presented by Russia's Justice Ministry

Moscow's Basmanny Court hearing on the case of the closure of the Jewish Agency's Russian office was postponed to September 19, Russian media reported Friday.

According to local sources, the decision was made by Judge Olga Lipkina at the request of lawyers representing the Jewish Agency. The hearing was initially to be held on Friday.

Lawyers claimed they needed “time” to study documents presented by Russia’s Justice Ministry at a brief hearing. A request from the Jewish Agency for a mediation process itself was rejected.

Andrey Grishaev, one of the lawyers representing the Agency in the procedure, confided his optimism to the BFM.Ru website regarding a "possible compromise" next month: "I hope everything will be fine even if everything does not depend on us.”

Grishaev was refused a two-month conciliation procedure, which Russia’s Justice Ministry opposed since "there is no need to reconcile,” according to the Russian news site.

Therefore, Judge Lipkina rejected the request but postponed the hearing so that the defendant's representatives could study new documents submitted by the ministry.

Earlier this week, Israel asked Russia to postpone the court hearing to find time to reach an agreement on the matter. Jerusalem believes the issue, which affected Israeli-Russian relations in recent weeks, can be resolved through negotiations.

Russia claims the Jewish Agency is violating privacy over its data collection practices.