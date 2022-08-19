Finland PM denies she used drugs during 'wild' party

'I’m disappointed that it has become public'

Finland’s prime minister said on Friday she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding there was nothing wrong about letting her hair down and partying with friends.

A video posted on a social media shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song.

“I’m disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she was quoted as saying by a Finnish broadcaster.

She said she did not know who leaked them.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way,” Marin said.

Many Finns voiced support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career.

It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or parliament, for Marin’s Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.