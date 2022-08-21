Daughter of Putin’s ally killed in car bombing near Moscow

The exploded car belonged to the victim’s father, Alexander Dugin

Darya Dugina, the daughter of far-right Russian philosopher, who is nicknamed “Putin’s brain,” was killed in a car explosion near Moscow on Saturday evening, according to media reports.

The 30-year-old, who was sanctioned by the US and Britain over her statements in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dugina died when Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that she was driving exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy village in the Moscow Region, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement Andrey Krasnov, who was Dugina's friend, told TASS.

“The exploded car belongs to Alexander Dugin. This was the father’s vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," Krasnov was quoted as saying.

Footage circulating on Russian social media is showing Dugin standing at the site of the explosion in shock. According to local media, he and his daughter were supposed to travel back from a music festival in the same car but Dugin made the last minute decision to ride separately.

Dugin is a prominent far-right ideologue who is believed to be close to the Russian president and considered an intellectual architect of the “Russian world” ideology that is said to be behind Ukraine’s invasion. He was sanctioned by the US in 2015 over his involvement in the annexation of Crimea. Dugin’s daughter, who was a journalist, supported her father’s rhetoric and called for the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the occupied Donbas region of Ukraine, accused “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime,” over the explosion. Russian authorities haven’t yet commented on the incident.