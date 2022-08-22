Russia accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist’s daughter

'Our hearts are not simply thirsting for revenge or retribution. We only need our victory'

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) blamed Ukraine’s secret services on Monday for a car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist.

Dugina, whose father Alexander Dugin is a prominent ideologue, was killed on Saturday when a bomb blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, according to Russian investigators.

Ukraine – which is defending itself from what it calls an imperial-style war of conquest waged by Moscow – denied involvement in the attack.

Dugina, a media commentator, was a strong supporter of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Her father, an ally of Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, has long advocated violence to achieve the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a new Russian empire.

In a statement after the car bombing, her father said Darya was savagely killed before his own eyes by Ukraine.

"Our hearts are not simply thirsting for revenge or retribution," Dugin wrote. "We only need our victory (against Ukraine). My daughter has sacrificed her young life on the altar of victory. So please win!"

Russia’s FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman who they said is a member of Ukraine’s Azov battalion, which Moscow designated a terrorist group.

According to the Russian security service, the woman attended an event outside of Moscow on Saturday which Dugina and her father were also at, before carrying out a “controlled explosion” and fleeing to Estonia.

In response, Azov said the woman named by the FSB was never a member of the unit and accused Russia of concocting a lie.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called the accusation “propaganda.”