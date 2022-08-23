EU top diplomat calls Israeli raids on Palestinian NGOs 'deeply disturbing'

'These actions are not acceptable,' Borrell says regarding the Israeli raids

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell released a statement Monday saying the bloc is "deeply concerned by the (Israeli) raids on six Palestinian civil society organizations."

The statement continues that the arrests and interrogations of organization staff members were a "worrying reduction of space for civil society" in the Palestinian territories.

"These actions are not acceptable."

Last week, Israeli troops raided the Ramallah offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups, which the Jewish state said operated as an arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization. The groups denied this claim, accusing Israel of attempting to silence criticism.

Israel's forces sealed entrance doors and left notices during the raid, declaring them closed.

Last year, Israel designated six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations, including the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, the Bisan Research and Advocacy Center, Addameer, which represents Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli military courts, Al-Haq, Defense for Children-International in Palestine and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

This move drew condemnation both internationally and within the Jewish state. The EU said in July it would renew funding to Al Haq - one of the oldest Palestinian rights groups - after finding no evidence supporting Israel's claims.

"A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two-state solution," Borrell stated.

"The EU is committed to its continued support to civil society that contributes to this purpose and to confidence-building between Israelis and Palestinians."

Borrell notes that "no substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our policy towards the six Palestinian civil society organizations on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate these NGOs as 'terrorist organizations'" and that the EU has been "consistently clear" with Jerusalem on the matter.

"The EU supports the call by the UN agencies on Israel to refrain from any action that would prevent these organizations from continuing their critical human rights, humanitarian and development work" in the Palestinian territories.