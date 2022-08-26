Belarus threatens to use planes with nuke warheads against West

'No helicopters or aircraft will save them if they decide to aggravate the situation'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that his country is ready to instantly respond “to threats of the West” by refitting its warplanes to carry nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko told reporters the move was authorized by his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Belarus doesn’t have its own nuclear weapon.

“They have to understand that no helicopters or aircraft will save them if they decide to aggravate the situation. Putin and I once said in Saint Petersburg that we will refit Belarusian Sukhoi aircraft among other things so that they could carry nuclear weapons. Do you think we talk nonsense? Everything is ready!” the president was quoted as saying by BelTA news agency, referring to Belarusian SU-24 warplanes.

“They should think about it. I'd warned them: if god forbid some serious provocation against Belarus happens, our targets have been locked in. Decision-making centers. We know them,” Lukashenko added, naming the US as one of the major "threats" to Belarus.

His comments come amid an ongoing crisis around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhizhia, in eastern Ukraine, occupied by the Russian army. It was disconnected from the national power grid due to fires and shelling on Thursday causing international concerns about possible nuclear catastrophe. It has just been recently reconnected, according to Ukraine’s energy operator Energoatom.