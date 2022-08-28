EU to support suspending visa agreement with Russia - report

Russians applying for a Schengen visa will have to provide more documents and the consular fee will cost $80

The foreign ministers of the European Union will reportedly support a proposal to abolish the simplified procedure for issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens, US media learned on Sunday.

Three officials involved in the negotiations on the matter told The Financial Times that the decision will be officially announced at an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers in Prague on August 30. The proposal will be reportedly put forward by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

“We are in an exceptional situation and it requires exceptional measures. We want to go further than waiving visa facilitation,” an unnamed European official told The Financial Times.

The source added that more serious restrictions can be adopted before the end of the year. Earlier in August, EU member states bordering Russia started pushing for the need to limit or even completely stop issuing tourist visas to Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, several European countries, including Germany and Portugal, opposed the idea saying a total visa ban would be harmful, especially for Russians who disagree with the government's actions in Ukraine and want to flee the country.

On Tuesday, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country would seek a "regional solution" for banning Russian tourists if EU member states fail to agree on a bloc-wide sanction. He expected talks to be held with Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Poland on the issue in Prague next week on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

The visa facilitation agreement between Russia and the EU was signed in 2007. Its suspension will mean that Russians applying for a Schengen visa will have to provide more documents and the consular fee will increase from 35 to 80 dollars. The applications will also take more time to be considered.