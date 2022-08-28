Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Basel during World Zionist conference

'We came to Basel because here, in this place, Zionism was actually born'

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the Swiss town of Basel to demonstrate against Israel during the World Zionist Organization conference on Sunday.

Nearly a thousand of demonstrators arrived at the bridge over the Rhine River carrying Palestinian flags and anti-Israel banners. The protest took place a few steps away from the Messe Hotel where a three-day event is being held in commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress that took place in Basel in 1897.

“We will continue the events as planned,” said Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

The Swiss police stopped public transportation near the conference hall and increased security measures. No violence was reported during the protests.

Nearly 1,300 Jewish leaders, businessmen and philanthropists from 38 countries, including Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, came to Basel to discuss the challenges that Israel will face in the next 25 years.

“We came to Basel because here, in this place, Zionism was actually born. Now, 125 years after the Congress, no one can shut us down, we will continue the conference in its format, which includes various content and a common discourse in order to plan a better future for the State of Israel,” Hagoel said.

On Monday, President Herzog is expected to recreate a historic photo of Theodor Herzl, who led the First Zionist Congress, taken on the famous balcony of the Three Kings Hotel in Basel. Herzog will become the second Israeli leader to recreate this photo after his father — Chaim Herzog, who was Israel's sixth president — did the same in 1987.