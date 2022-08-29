Jewish man murdered by Muslim neighbor in France

The suspect initially said that the victim, who allegedly shared an apartment with him, owed him $100

The National Bureau of Vigilance against Anti-Semitism (BNVCA) reported on Monday the murder of a Jewish man earlier in August by a Muslim suspect northeast of Paris.

"The BNVCA was requested by many correspondents who see information circulating about the murder of a Jewish man, 34, from Djerba in Tunisia, whose family lives in Be’er Sheva in Israel. The assassination was committed by a Muslim suspect. The concern is heightened by the silence surrounding this case," the BNVCA said in a press release.

According to the statement, the murder took place on August 20 in Longperrier, a commune in the Seine-et-Marne department.

The suspect, Mohamed Dridi, turned himself in to the French police. He initially said that the victim, Eyal Haddad, who allegedly shared an apartment with him, owed him $100 and didn’t return the debt. The suspect then confessed that he killed Haddad because he was Jewish.

"According to our information, the assassin smashed his victim's skull with an ax and then burned his face (so the victim wouldn’t be identified) and even began to bury the body,” the statement specified.

The BNVCA asked for these facts be examined considering the antisemitic character of the crime. An investigation was opened by the local police.